Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

FENC opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

