Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
FENC opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.