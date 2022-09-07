Fear (FEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

Fear (FEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $6.29 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

