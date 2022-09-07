Farmland Protocol Price Down 28% This Week (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market cap of $3.93 million and $106,248.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Profile

Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

