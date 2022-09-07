Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. 55,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 148,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

