EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.99

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
EVN Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.
About EVN
EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.
Further Reading
