Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,795.34

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $274,795.34 and approximately $26,740.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

