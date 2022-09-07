EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Cut to €185.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

