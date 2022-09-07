Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $309.64

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $309.64 and last traded at $309.23, with a volume of 41777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 217.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,553 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,153. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

