Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Enghouse Systems stock remained flat at $24.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $50.78.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

