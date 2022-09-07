ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.81

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 175364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.3814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

