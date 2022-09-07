Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 0.4 %

ESBA stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

