Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.09.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.