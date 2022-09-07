Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,568 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,653. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

