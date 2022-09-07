Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $166.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

