Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,175 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.71. 1,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,243. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.