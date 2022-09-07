Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.20. 5,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,323. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

