Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after buying an additional 377,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. 5,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

