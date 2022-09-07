Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,169. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

