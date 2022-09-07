Element Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 278,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,299. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

