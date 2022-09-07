Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

