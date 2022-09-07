Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 122,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,754. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $259,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More

