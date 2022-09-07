Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,751. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
