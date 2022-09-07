EAM Investors LLC Sells 8,901 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

