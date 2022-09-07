EAM Investors LLC Sells 87,246 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,246 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Extreme Networks worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 134,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,149,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,028.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

