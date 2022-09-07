EAM Investors LLC Sells 45,139 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,139 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.08% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 706,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $247,961 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Articles

