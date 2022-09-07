EAM Investors LLC Sells 36,300 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.37% of Kura Sushi USA worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

