EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,186 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 251.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 953,223 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KBR opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.