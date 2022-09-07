EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,946 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in St. Joe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in St. Joe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.19. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

