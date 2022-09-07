EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 81,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.