EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 659,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

