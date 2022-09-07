EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $814,830. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.