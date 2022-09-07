EAM Investors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Trading Down 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.81.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

