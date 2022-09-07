EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

