EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 294,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 713.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 418,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 41.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $786,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of 147.20 and a beta of 2.54.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

