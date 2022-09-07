EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 375,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $392.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

