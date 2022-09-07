EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 150 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

NVS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,433. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.