EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

PEG traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

