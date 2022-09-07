EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.
Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
