EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,237. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.