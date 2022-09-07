EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

