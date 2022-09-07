EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 93,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 121,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 106,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. 236,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $336.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

