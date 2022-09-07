Dvision Network Price Tops $0.0579 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

