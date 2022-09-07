DOOR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,152.00 (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One DOOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $33.03 million and $21,152.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR (CRYPTO:DOOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

