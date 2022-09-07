Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

NYSE DCI traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,782. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

