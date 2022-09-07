Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,438. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

