Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 13,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
