Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 13,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.