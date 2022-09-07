DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.13

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. DEXTools has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $340,675.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,416,546 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

