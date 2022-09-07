DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

