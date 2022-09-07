Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.53 ($22.99) and last traded at €22.57 ($23.03). Approximately 61,330 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.91 ($23.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.01 and a 200 day moving average of €27.15.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also

