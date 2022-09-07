Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,500

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 369,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.