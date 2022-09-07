Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,500

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.
Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 369,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
