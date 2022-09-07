Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,525

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,586.43 ($67.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHG traded up GBX 56 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,640 ($56.07). 489,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,744.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,867.02. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,343.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

